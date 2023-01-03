CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As more Americans look to switch to electric vehicles, there’s a renewed focus on electric charging stations and their functionality.

Branden Flasch has owned an electric vehicle for nearly four years.

He started his winter road trip from Charlotte, heading to Naples in his Rivion R1T pickup truck after Christmas. For him, hitting the road in an electric vehicle looks slightly different.

“It’s not so much that you don’t know where they are. You have many different apps that can tell you my Rivian, for example, will actually route you through chargers,” Flasch said. “But then the questions are: Will there be enough capacity at that charging station? Are there enough ports? Will there be a line? Will it be operating at full speed? Are there ports down? So, it’s a lot less about, ‘can I get there?’ It’s more, ‘will I be delayed in my journey?'”

Before arriving in the Sunshine State, he found charging issues in the Queen City.

“I decided to do kind of what I’ve dubbed a ‘charger audit’ of sorts and just go around check out the stations around Charlotte. I did one while I was in Florida as well in the Miami area,” Flasch said. “I rolled up to the Tuckaseegee charging station expecting that to be the start of my video essentially and found every single station dead.”

On the trip to Naples, Flasch stopped in Walterboro, South Carolina, where he found all charging stalls full. He was cutting it close, but he made it to Pooler, Georgia, where the problems continued.

As of Tuesday evening, the stations on Tuckaseegee Road still show out of service on the screens.

“I did find some stalls that were broken, talked to some other owners definitely had to help multiple people actually get charging,” Flasch said. “That’s a pretty common theme that charging stations have a lot of instructions are not super clear.”

President Biden has set a goal for half of America’s cars to run on electricity by 2030. Tesla, the nation’s largest EV manufacturer, has a supercharger network that only works for Teslas but makes it easier for drivers to plug in.

Flasch hopes the technology improves for all EV drivers soon.

“These charging issues are affecting everyone from the not-so-wealthy Uber driver that might be renting a Chevy Bolt on a weekly basis through the rental company, all the way up to someone driving a $250,000 Porsche Taycan,” Flasch said. “So it’s not that this is impacting just middle class, not lower class, upper class. It impacts everyone across the board, and we all need to work together to make this better for the sake of everyone.”

Flasch hopes for more accountability and functionality as more Americans purchase electric vehicles.

“In a lot of cases, the ChargePoint operators don’t seem to even know that these stations are down, which is arguably an even bigger problem than them being down, to begin with, because if they don’t even know that they’re broken, how can they fix them? So, there’s definitely some technology opportunities there for better monitoring of the stations to help all these ChargePoint operators know when they need to give them attention,” Flasch said. “I think it is important to hold the charge point operators accountable when they’re installing these charging stations, especially if they’re being funded through public programs.”