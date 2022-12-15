RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Eric Stajos plunked down a dollar using Online Play on N.C. Lottery’s website. That dollar turned into $110,000 on Friday.

Stajos matched all five white balls for the Cash 5 contest to win big during the holiday season. After arriving at the lottery headquarters to collect his prize, the Charlotte man took home $78,111.

Cash 5 is one of four N.C. lottery games where players can buy tickets through a retail location or use Online Play.

Cash 5 tickets are $1, and drawings go one every night. People can play either through the lottery website or N.C. Lottery’s Official Mobile App.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Thursday’s jackpot is $232,000.