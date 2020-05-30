Charlotte, Mecklenburg County under State of Emergency due to ‘civil unrest’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are under a State of Emergency after Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and the Chairperson of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners issued a joint proclamation, WCNC reports.

The joint proclamation, effective immediately, follows protests in Charlotte on Friday night that turned violent.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department determined that the gathering was “unlawful” and ordered the demonstrators protesting over the death of George Floyd to disperse.

#Breaking: sources tell me a both @CLTMayor and @vote4Dunlap have signed a local State of Emergency. Here is a copy of the proclamation. It went into effect at noon today. (Signatures are not on this one but I’ve been told it has been signed)#MeckBOCC #CLTCC@wcnc pic.twitter.com/GdvjRu6r5P — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) May 30, 2020

The State of Emergency proclamation was issued on Saturday at 12 p.m.

It says that “civil unrest has created a state of emergency” in both Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect until Mayor Vi Lyles or the Chairperson of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners rescinds it.