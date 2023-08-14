GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The passenger of a vehicle involved in a high-speed chase with NC State Highway Patrol trooper was killed when the vehicle crashed Sunday afternoon.

Master Trooper Rico L. Stephens reports the incident happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday. A trooper clocked a vehicle speeding east on Interstate 587 at a speed of 101 mph in a 70 mph zone near the Mozingo Road exit.

The trooper caught up with the speeding vehicle, which eventually pulled over. As the trooper got out of his vehicle, the speeding vehicle took off again. Before the trooper was able to catch up with the fleeing vehicle, it struck an SUV at the intersection of Statonsburg Road and B’s Barbecue Road. The vehicle lost control, traveled off the road, struck a tree and road sign before catching on fire.

The trooper was able to free the driver but not the passenger. The driver of the fleeing vehicle has been identified as Kyrell Nyshaun Harper, 20, of Goldsboro. He was facing multiple charges including Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and Felony Flee to Elude.

The passenger who died was identified as Bryson Devonte Richardson, 20, also of Goldsboro.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor vehicle damage and was not injured.