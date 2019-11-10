Chesapeake doctor arrested for health care fraud

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake doctor was arrested on Friday for health care fraud and making false statements related to health care matters.

Court documents say the FBI started investigating 69-year-old Javaid Perwaiz in September 2018, when they received a tip from a hospital employee who suspected he was performing unnecessary surgeries on unsuspecting patients.

The patients were unaware of the procedures they were undergoing in most of the procedures.

Perwaiz repeatedly subjected Medicad patients to procedures. From January 2014 to August 2018, Perwaiz performed a surgical procedure on 40 percent of his Medicad patients, 510 in total. 42 percent underwent two or more surgeries, according to court documents.

The hospital employee stated to the investigators that Perwaiz’s patients advised hospital staff that they were there for their “annual cleans out.”

Perwaiz remains in custody at Western Tidewater Regional Jail and has a court appearance on November 14.