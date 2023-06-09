CHOCOWINITY, N.C. – Mother Nature certainly cooperated this past Saturday to give many of our active U.S. military a chance to kick back and relax during Cypress Landing Golf Course’s Annual Military Appreciation Day Tournament.

This was a day of fun and festivities for many active military that was made possible due to the generosity of residents of Cypress Landing and large corporate monetary donations such as Dell Computers, Legacy Construction & Roofing, Network One Financial Services, Park Boat Company and Roberson Foot Care.

We also would like to offer a huge “Thank You” to Mission BBQ for providing the wonderful food served following the tournament. The success of this event would also not be possible if it were not for our many volunteers and the countless hours put in to ensure this event operates smoothly.

This was the 14th year for the event where members from all the services were invited to share a day of golf, friendship, fun and appreciation of their service to our country. All proceeds collected in excess of expenses will be donated to Fisher House, Camp Lejeune. The projected amount of donation will be in excess of $10,000.