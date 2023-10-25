WASHINGTON, N.C. –– The Chocowinity Solid Waste Collection Site, located at 164 Gray

Road, Chocowinity, N.C. 27817, will temporarily close for repairs on Monday, Oct. 30. The site

will remain closed for approximately four weeks.

Residents may visit the following sites for waste disposal during this time:

Buck Jones – 202 Clay Bottom School Rd, Chocowinity, N.C. 27817

Cherry Run – 2860 Cherry Run Rd, Washington, N.C. 27889

These sites will temporarily expand their operating hours to accommodate increased usage. The

sites will be open Monday – Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All sites will close at 6 p.m. beginning Nov. 1. Following the reopening of the Chocowinity site,

the Buck Jones and Cherry Run sites will return to their normal operating schedules.

The River Road Solid Waste Collection Site, located at 1057 Magnolia School Road,

Washington, N.C. 27889 will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 31, and will resume its normal operating

schedule. Repairs to the asphalt paving of the River Road site will be performed in the coming

weeks.

Please contact the Beaufort County Public Works Department – Solid Waste Division at 252-

975-0720 (select Option 2) or solidwaste@beaufortcountync.gov if you have any questions.