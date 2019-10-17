Citizen complaints results in arrest of marijuana dealer at apartment complex

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) Citizen complaints resulted in the arrest of a marijuana dealer at an apartment complex in Rocky Mount.

On Tuesday at 4:00 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Patrol Platoon C Deputies executed a search warrant at 2390 Hurt Drive, Hampton Village Apartments, in Rocky Mount.

The investigation was a result of concerned citizens at Hampton Village Apartments complaining of suspicious activities and narcotics sales at the identified apartment.

While following-up on the complaint, deputies were able to detect the strong odor of marijuana emanating from an open window of the above-mentioned apartment.

Based on the odor of marijuana, deputies applied for a search warrant for the residence.

During the execution of the search warrant, deputies located 436.1 grams of marijuana packaged for sale, marijuana wax, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, an AK-47 rifle, a Kriss Vector .40 caliber pistol, assorted ammunition, and approximately $8,947 in US currency.

Shaquille Malcolm Xavier Jordan was identified as the occupant and person responsible for the residence.

However, he was not in the apartment during the execution of the search warrant.

Jordan was charged with one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, one count of felony possession of marijuana, one count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was located on Wednesday by a Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Unit and was taken into custody without incident.

Jordan received a $5,000 bond and was sent to the Nash County Detention Center.