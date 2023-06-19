ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The City of Asheville has canceled its second day of the Juneteenth Festival.
The Martin Luther King Association of Asheville and Buncombe County planners of this year’s Juneteenth Celebration shared that the event was canceled due to a shooting that happened Saturday evening at the conclusion of the event.
“We regret to inform you that the second day of the Juneteenth Festival, Sunday, June 18, has been canceled due to a shooting that occurred this evening at the conclusion of the Festival. Individuals that need to pick up items left behind at Pack Square Park can do so starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday. We are terribly sorry and sad for the inconvenience after having had such a wonderful day of bringing communities together.”The Martin Luther King Association of Asheville and Buncombe County planners