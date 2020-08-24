City of Greenville continues improving road safety for drivers, pedestrians

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Studies have shown thousands of pedestrians are injured yearly in North Carolina, which is why Greenville is improving the safety of its city roads.

A study was conducted two years ago by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It’s called ‘Tenth Street Safety Investigation’, and overviewed safety issues from Evans Street through Greenville Boulevard.

This study found that pedestrians weren’t properly using the sidewalk crossings provided to then…instead of walking out on the open roads, potentially subject to dangers like oncoming vehicles.

Fast forward with this information…the city started a project to better the safety of both drivers and pedestrians. This new project worked to add a more restrictive median, while also implementing other safety devices.

“You’ve gotta bring driver awareness to a problem, right? So they slow down in advance. So that’s part of what this was,” said Greenville City Traffic Engineer Richard DiCesare.



Pictures of one of the improved crosswalks for pedestrians and drivers to better navigate the roads.

DiCesare said much of the project is currently on hold, because of NCDOT budget cuts from the pandemic. However, there are two highly visible crosswalks located on East 10th Street, East of Greenville Boulevard, that are nearly complete.

This part of the project costs $70,000 of city money.

“It was to improve safety for all people out there…bicyclists, pedestrians, and motorists. Just going through the area because we knew we had a lot of conflict between pedestrian crossing and motor vehicles,” said DiCesare.

The project on East 10th Street is expected to be complete within the next two weeks, after handicap access ramps, and more signage is added to the crosswalk area.