City of Greenville hosts Veterans Day program to honor former service members

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Veterans Day celebrations took place across Eastern North Carolina on Thursday, including one at Town Common in Greenville. Many people gathered for a special ceremony to honor former service members.

Several state and local leaders attended the City of Greenville’s Veterans Day ceremony. They said events like this help bring the community together.

“To all of our veterans, Happy Veterans Day,” said NC Sen. Don Davis. “To our families, it’s not just about the member. It’s about the family and it’s about making sure we continue to uphold our democracy and all those things that we identify as Americans.”

Veterans Day means something different to everyone.

“It’s a time to say thank you for those who’ve served, especially those who are still here with us,” said Davis.

For everyone, it’s a time to honor those who served our country.

“Sometimes it’s about remembrance,” said Congressman Greg Murphy. “I think a lot of our youth to be very honest with you don’t know the tragedy of war. A lot of them don’t remember September 11th.”

People gathered at Town Common to do just that.

“I think it’s just wonderful to be acknowledged for our service and to be appreciated for what we have done and those who’ve given their lives,” said Beverly Spencer, commander for the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 37.

Mayor P.J. Connelly, Davis and Murphy all gave remarks at the program. The D.H. Conley High School color guard presented the colors. A father-daughter duo sang “God Bless America” and invited the audience to join in.

“With so much division and things at times, we can forget that we are still the United States of America and if you see a veteran, I think we should all tell them thank you because they have fought for our very nation,” said Davis.

Davis and Murphy said it’s their job to not only celebrate veterans today but also to advocate for them every day. The lawmakers said that means focusing on efforts to improve housing, healthcare and education.