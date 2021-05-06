City of Greenville hosts Zumba class to help bring people back together

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a year of the pandemic, the City of Greenville is putting on a special workout class all for the purpose of getting people moving and bringing the community back together.

Unity and togetherness seemed to be a common theme with the Zumba classes being offered by the city’s Recreation and Parks Department. When it comes to recovering from more than a year of the pandemic, director’s with the program say this is just one way to release some stress.

“It took a toll on a lot of us, including instructors, because as a Zumba community here in Eastern North Carolina we are literally a big family,” said Naomi Dail Wieher, the Director of “Zumba in the Park”.

The classes are free and every Thursday night until May 27 from 6-9 pm. Wieher says it has been a hard year but being able to see their students again puts a smile on their faces.

“We have really appreciated being with the students that some of us haven’t seen in over a year. We have our front row divas still right there,” said Wieher.

The classes take place in front of the Greenville Toyota Amphitheatre. Instructors from across Eastern North Carolina come and teach these classes for free to people in Greenville to help them relieve some stress.

“We want you to let anything that you’re worried about in the world go for an hour and dance with us.”

Overall, she says it has just been a way for people to come back together. Thanking the city for providing outlets like this.

“The city itself for letting me put this on has been a blessing, has been a blessing to many in the community,” said Wieher.

This year they are celebrating the 20th birthday of Zumba.