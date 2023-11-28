GREENVILLE, N.C. — The City of Greenville will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week to mark the completion of the latest stretch of the South Tar River Greenway.

The event will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, behind the electrical substation off Plant Street, near where the newest piece of greenway connects to the existing portion that runs along the north side of Town Common.

This 0.8-mile stretch includes a trailhead at the western end of Fairfax Avenue and is part of a continued effort to provide added connectivity between Greenville’s core areas for pedestrians.