City of Jacksonville remembers 9/11

More than 3,000 lives were lost 18 years ago after a terrorist attack at the Pentagon and the Twin Towers.

Carl Urbina, a former police officer in New York recalls September 11, 2001, as surreal.

He was working a day shift in the South Bronx at the 40th Precinct. A call came in, a plane had crashed into one of the towers.

“So I responded back to my precinct to get my response gear and come to find out another plane would crash into another building,” said Urbina.

Urbina mistook the first plane as an accident. After the second plane had crashed, he realized it was a terrorist attack.

“It was so much smoke, buildings we’re still on fire, radios were still blurring,” said Urbina.

Many lost their lives and Urbina lost a friend, John Perry. His co-worker had planned to retire that day.

“While he was helping people out of the building, the tower came down on him and perished,” recalled Urbina.

To this day, Urbina remembers the smoke of the air on Sept. 11, 2001, and the wet concrete and debris in the area.

Every year, the City of Jacksonville holds a ceremony at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens to remember those who died.

The ceremony is held right behind a steel beam from the World Trade Center. It is dedicated to the first troops in the battlefield of Iraq in Spring 2003. The beam was presented by the police and firefighters of New York.

The ceremony included the color of the flags, a moment of silence and a dedication to the victims. 12 pictures were raised –each one telling the story of a victim and their last moments before the attack.