City of Washington searches for new mayor

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in Washington are hoping to name a new leader for the city in the coming week.

This search comes after the passing of Mayor Mac Hodges to COVID-19. The Washington City Council is planning a work session on August 26th.

The session will allow members to discuss making an existing council member mayor, along with adding a new mayor pro-tem and council member.

“We’re working through it. It’ll take some time. I don’t believe it’ll be…he has shoes that can’t be filled. We’ll try to do our best and remember his legacy as best we can,” said Washington City Manager Jonathan Russell.

Russell says the city is handling things as best they can, but having someone in charge makes life easier for everyone.

“From an operational standpoint…signing paperwork, moving projects forward…we can do that currently. I think it just provides some stability from an elected body standpoint,” said Russell.

City officials say following council’s decision for a new mayor, there will be a swearing in ceremony for the new mayor.