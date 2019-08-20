City opens new playground at Northeastern Park

With the blow of a whistle, the City of Jacksonville opens a new playground at Northeastern Park off Corbin Street.

It’s a playground for all children regardless of their ability, age or comfort-level.

Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips says it’s a nice place for parents to bring their kids and feel safe.

“Already playing in this playing to beat the band out there so we hope it’ll get a lot of good use and hope parents bring their kids out to the park and let them play on,” said Phillips.

It took crews a few months to build the playground.

The estimated cost is $400,000.

The new playground is near the splash pad.