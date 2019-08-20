City opens new playground at Northeastern Park

News

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

With the blow of a whistle, the City of Jacksonville opens a new playground at Northeastern Park off Corbin Street.

It’s a playground for all children regardless of their ability, age or comfort-level.

Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips says it’s a nice place for parents to bring their kids and feel safe.

“Already playing in this playing to beat the band out there so we hope it’ll get a lot of good use and hope parents bring their kids out to the park and let them play on,” said Phillips.

It took crews a few months to build the playground.

The estimated cost is $400,000.

The new playground is near the splash pad.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV