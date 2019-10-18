City to close pair of Uptown streets as part of ECU Homecoming festivities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A pair of streets in the Uptown District will be closed for most of the day on Sunday due to the East Carolina University Student Government Association Homecoming Cannonball Concert.

Beginning at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, Cotanche Street will close at its intersection with Fourth Street and Fifth Street will close between Evans Street and Reade Street.

The streets will remain closed until the area is cleaned after the event.

The intersection of Cotanche Street and Reade Circle remains closed due to the Town Creek Culvert project.

The closures are to accommodate the crowds and staging for the concert featuring JoJo and B.o.B.

The event will be held from 3-7 p.m. in the Uptown District.

The stage for the event will be positioned along Fifth Street facing west toward Evans Street.