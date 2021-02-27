Clayton HS honors first responders, firefighter who died from COVID-19 before football opener

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton High School opened its football season Thursday night against rival Corinth Holders. Before the game, the school honored first responders, thanking them for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also remembered Clayton firefighter Jason Dean, who died from COVID-19 in September. He was the first firefighter in the state to pass away from the virus. His wife, Kristy, and their two daughters, Addie and Harper, were part of the pregame coin toss.

Kristy also announced a new initiative, JD’s Day of Service, that will honor her husband’s memory.

The Comets emerged with a hard-fought 6-0 win in their season opener.

