Clemson’s Board of Trustees approve to renovate Death Valley

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University Board of Trustees voted Friday to approve a nearly $70 million makeover for Death Valley.

According to the Finance and Facilities Committee agenda, $68.7 million in renovations for Memorial Stadium and $7 million for expansion of the football operations building were voted on Friday.

The stadium renovations will include adding premium seating areas, improves ADA accessibility, as well as a new video board, sound system and LED lighting.

“We haven’t had a major redo of the west end since 2006 so it’s time to pay some attention to that side we redid the suites on the north side and created the south club on the south side,” said Athletic Director Dan Radakovich

The proposal also included the renovation and expansion of the locker rooms.

The renovations could be done before the Tigers’ 2020-21 football season.