Closed portion of NC12 reopens after days of flooding that left dozens stranded

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — Tropical Storm Melissa brought high tides and strong winds that forced surf to crash through sand dunes onto parts of North Carolina Highway 12 for several days.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the overwash closed down the road between the Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe.

It reopened Saturday night around 10 p.m., but officials warn motorists to still use caution.

The Cape Hatteras Elementary and Cape Hatteras Secondary School will open Monday on a three-hour delay. Officials say they might have to cancel school for the whole day.

The stretch of road has kept dozens of people from making it in or out of the area.