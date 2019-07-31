Closing of small portion of Doris Ave. due to work on Henderson Drive project

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Continued work on the Henderson Drive Project to improve the utilities there before a major repaving, will cause a short portion of Doris Avenue to be closed overnight Thursday, officials said.

According to a release, the closing will provide for work to improve the water service to some properties along Doris Avenue.

Doris Avenue will be closed from Henderson Drive to Clyde Drive Thursday from 8 PM to Friday at 5 AM.

A detour will be provided on St Anne Lane, or residents of Northwoods may use other routes to get to Henderson Drive.

No portion of Henderson Drive will be closed.

