Closings, cancelations ahead of Dorian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) WNCT brings you the latest on closings and cancelations ahead of Dorian.
- East Carolina University: Because of the anticipated wind and rain bands as Hurricane Dorian moves off the coast of North Carolina, East Carolina University will cancel classes beginning at or after 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 and all classes on Friday, Sept. 6.
- Moores Creek National Battlefield: Superintendent Matthew Woods announced that due to the uncertainty of incoming Dorian’s pathway, Moores Creek National Battlefield will be closing Tuesday at noon.
- Croatan National Forest: All campgrounds, recreation areas, and gated roads on the Croatan National Forest will temporarily close starting Tuesday at noon due to the expected impacts of Dorian.
- Ocracoke Island: Visitor services will be suspended Tuesday morning on Ocracoke Island as Hurricane Dorian threatens to impact North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
- Pender County parks: Due to the uncertainty of incoming Hurricane Dorian’s track, officials announced Pender County parks will close at noon to Tuesday.
- Carteret County Public Schools: Carteret County Public Schools officials said they will operate on a regular schedule on Tuesday.
- Dare County Schools: Dare County Schools will be closed from Wednesday to Friday of this week in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.
- 2019 Ayden Collard Festival: The 2019 Ayden Collard Festival, scheduled for Sept. 3-Sept. 8, has been canceled, to allow participants to prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
- Pamlico Community College: Pamlico Community College, located in Grantsboro, announced it will be closed this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, due to the expected impact of Hurricane Dorian on Eastern North Carolina.
- Carteret County Public Schools: On Tuesday, Carteret County Schools officials said all schools will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 4 through Friday, Sept. 6, since several areas of the county are under a mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Dorian.
- Onslow County Schools: Based on the latest information from the county emergency operations center, Onslow County Schools announces the following schedule changes and closings in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.
- Carteret Community College will be closed beginning Wednesday until further notice.
- Craven County Schools: They will operate on a 2-hour early release for all students on Wednesday. There will be no after school or evening activities during this same period. They will be closed for all students and staff on Thursday and Friday.
- Duplin County Schools will dismiss early at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday and will be closed Thursday and Friday for students and staff.
- Craven Community College will be closed Wednesday through Sunday.
- Wayne County Public Schools will be closed for students and staff on Thursday through Friday. All athletic events, practices, driver’s education programs, and other scheduled activities are canceled Thursday – Sunday.
- North Carolina Wesleyan College’s main campus in Rocky Mount will close at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday and reopen for staff at noon on Friday. For students, all classes after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday are canceled, as well as all classes on Thursday and Friday. Durham and Goldsboro campuses will also follow this schedule. Wilmington and Manteo campuses have already announced closings for Wednesday and Thursday.