Closures planned for U.S. 17 Bypass in Jones County

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – State transportation contractors have planned a pair of closures along U.S. 17 as part of the ongoing bypass project in Jones County.

Friday: Southbound U.S. 17 is set to close from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m Friday between U.S. 70 and U.S. 17 Business while the contractor finishes pavement markings and guardrail work. Drivers on eastbound U.S. 70 will continue into New Bern, take the Business 17 exit and head south to access U.S. 17. Westbound U.S. 70 traffic will keep straight, take the Clarks Road exit and head back on U.S. 70 East to follow the eastbound detour route.

October 21-22: The northbound lanes of U.S. 17 are scheduled to close between Lee’s Chapel Road and N.C. 58 from 6:30 a.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday while the contractor installs large overhead signs. Traffic will exit right at Lee’s Chapel Road and follow Business 17 into Pollocksville.

Drivers should be cautious near these work zones and allow for extra travel time because of the detours.

The work is part of the $143.4 million project to construct a 16.3-mile bypass from near Belgrade to the existing U.S. 17 bypass of New Bern.

Construction began in October 2015 and is expected to be completed this fall.

The new highway will provide a safer, faster route between Jacksonville and New Bern