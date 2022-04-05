CEDAR POINT, NC (WNCT) – Jeff and Mary Miller give back to their community in a big way.

The couple, co-owner of The Market at Cedar Point, look to assist in helping out other local farmers and artists in the local areas by letting them set up to sell at The Market at Cedar Point.

They are also founders of “Hannah’s Hope,” a program that raises funds for families who cannot afford to have their children participate in extracurricular activities. “Hannah’s Hope” is named after the Miller’s daughter who passed away in an accident.

The couple’s kindness was even featured in “Small Business, Big Heart,” an online series showcasing small businesses who have given back to their communities in big ways.

