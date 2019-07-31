Co-working space welcomes innovation in Uptown

You can say goodbye to working in a cramped bedroom, or isolated office space.

At least that’s what a new business owner hopes you’ll do.

Richard Dalyai is behind Greenville’s first co-working space, Nucleus Uptown.

“At a co-working place what you can do as your break is you can go get coffee, which we provide in the kitchen, and you might meet somebody new and kind of inspire new ideas. So that break could really accelerate your business,” said Dalyai.

In order to work in the space, you can purchase a membership for $155 a month. This gives you access to space and all its amenities 24-hours a day.

Start-ups and smaller businesses can also rent offices within the space for $460 a month.

Nucleus Uptown offers an alternative to the traditional office space and provides a way to bring industries together to share ideas.

“You don’t have to leave and go to Raleigh. You can take your idea to fruition and do it in Greenville and be successful here,” said Dalyai.

Uptown leaders are welcoming the addition.

“That’s really exciting to sort of see someone sort of take the lead outside of a nonprofit or a university to want to truly fuel a private-sector endeavor to support entrepreneurship,” said Bianca Shoneman, CEO of Uptown Greenville.

If you’re interested in checking out space and learning a little more about Nucleus Uptown, there’s an open house Wednesday night at six.

Nucleus Uptown’s soft opening is August 5th.



