Coast Guard issues warning ahead of Dorian

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port set port condition ‘Whiskey’ for the Ports of Wilmington and Morehead City due to predicted sustained tropical storm force winds generated by Hurricane Dorian that may arrive in the coming days.

Port Condition WHISKEY means condition set when weather advisories indicates sustained gale force winds (39-54 mph/34-47 knots) from a tropical or hurricane force storm are predicted to make landfall at the port within 72 hours.

Ports are currently open to all commercial traffic and all transfer operations may continue while Whiskey remains in effect.

All ocean-going commercial vessels and barges greater than 500 gross tons should make plans for departing North Carolina ports. Vessels desiring to remain in port are required to submit a mooring plan to the Captain of the Port for approval.

Owners of pleasure craft are advised to closely monitor weather reports and seek safe harbor well before storm conditions arrive. Drawbridges may not be operating if sustained winds reach 25 mph or when an evacuation is in progress.

If port conditions are elevated as tropical storm force winds approach, vessel movements will be restricted, and all movements must be approved by the COTP. Mariners can view the latest port updates on the Coast Guard’s Homeport site.

Stay off the water. The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. Boaters should heed weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories.

Be prepared. Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland

marinas. Trailerable boats should be pulled from the water and stored in a place that is not prone to flooding. Those leaving boats in the water are reminded to remove EPIRBs and secure life rings, life jackets, and small boats. These items can break free and may require valuable search and rescue resources be diverted to ensure people are not in distress.

Stay informed. The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio, and the Internet. Information can also be obtained on small craft advisories and warnings on VHF radio channel 16.