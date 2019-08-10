Coast Guard, local agencies search for missing swimmer in Virginia Beach, Va.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and other local agencies are searching for a woman who was reported missing off of Virginia Beach early Saturday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads received the report of the missing swimmer from the Virginia Beach Police Department at approximately 3:45 a.m. She was reported to have been seen entering the water, but was not seen coming out.

The Coast Guard launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina; a 45-foot Response Boat — Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Little Creek, and the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Flying Fish to assist in the search.

Also searching are crews from the Virginia Beach Police.

The woman was reported to be between 20-30 years old with blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a pink top and jean shorts.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact the Sector Hampton Roads command center on VHF-FM channel 16 or at 757-638-6637.