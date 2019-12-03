Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship 40 miles off Hatteras

HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCT) The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cruise ship 40 miles southeast of Hatteras Monday afternoon.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center received a medevac request from the captain of the cruise ship Norwegian Bliss for a passenger reportedly experiencing symptoms of appendicitis.

Watchstanders consulted the duty flight surgeon who recommended a medevac.

An Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew launched and medevaced the man from the cruise ship to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Carteret General Hospital in Morehead City.

“The Coast Guard trains for events like this on a daily basis,” said Lt. Daniel Dunn, command duty officer at the Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center. “This ensures that when we respond, we are able to do so efficiently and to the best of our abilities.”.