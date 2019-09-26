Coast Guard medevacs mariner 50 miles south of Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured fisherman from a fishing boat approximately 50 miles off Morehead City Thursday afternoon.

The captain of the fishing boat, End Game, contacted the Sector North Carolina Command Center via satellite phone to request a medevac for a 67-year-old crewmember who reportedly fell and sustained a head injury.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City launched, and once on-scene, hoisted the man aboard and transported him to Carteret General Hospital for further medical care.