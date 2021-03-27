Coast Guard medevacs mariner off coast of Oregon Inlet

OREGON INLET, N.C. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 28-year-old male mariner from a 57-foot fishing vessel off the coast of Oregon Inlet, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center were notified via VHF Channel 16 that the operator of the fishing vessel was in need medical assistance.

The Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew to assist.

After arriving on scene, the RBS boatcrew transferred an EMT certified crewmember aboard the vessel to offer first aid.

The RBS boatcrew escorted the fishing vessel to the Oregon Inlet Fishing Center where the mariner was transferred to The Outer Banks Hospital by awaiting Dare County Emergency Medical Services personnel.

The condition of the mariner is unknown at this time.