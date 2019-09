WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard Captain of the Port of North Carolina has fully reopened the Port of Morehead City to all vessel traffic without any restrictions, Sunday.

All mariners are advised to exercise extreme caution when transiting due to possible shoaling, debris, and aids to navigation that may be off-station or unreliable.

Mariners should report any hazards to navigation to the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center at 919-722-4884.