Coast Guard rescues missing diver near Shark River, N.J.

SHARK RIVER, N.J. — The Coast Guard rescued a missing diver near Shark River Inlet Saturday afternoon after she was reported missing by her dive group.

Watchstanders at Sector Delaware Bay received a distress call via VHF-FM radio Channel 16 at 11:20 a.m. from the captain of the commercial dive vessel Gypsy Blood informing them that a member of a dive group from the vessel had gone missing while exploring an underwater shipwreck. A Station Shark River Inlet 29-foot Response Boat—Small boat crew launched to assist with search efforts.

The boat crew located the missing diver approximately two miles southwest of the dive vessel after sighting her floating in the water with an orange inflatable surface marker buoy.

The good Samaritan vessel Independence also assisted with search efforts, dispatching two divers to search underwater after arriving on scene.

“Diving is an inherently risky activity, which is why it is so important to be safe and prepared,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Dan Box, a watchstander at the Sector Delaware Bay command center. “I’m happy to say that the missing diver rescued today was both prepared and experienced, which immensely helped this search to have a successful conclusion.”

There were no reported injuries to the diver.