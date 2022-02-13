Coast Guard says search ongoing after small plane crashes off coast

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Coast Guard officials have confirmed a small plane crashed along the coast Sunday evening.

The Coast Guard said the crash happened about four miles east of Drum Inlet, not far south from the Carteret County town of Atlantic and east of Atlantic Beach.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center said in a press release they received a report of a possible downed aircraft from an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. They said the aircraft was seen behaving erratically on radar and then disappeared from the radar.

Officials would not confirm how many people were onboard or the extent of the damage.

A Coast Guard Station Fort Macon Motor Lifeboat crew was launched along with a Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet Response Boat-Small boat crew. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City was also launched to search the area, Coast Guard officials said.

The Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch, local fire departments and national park service beach crews were also assisting with response efforts.

Officials said the search would continue into Sunday night and Monday morning. This is an ongoing investigation.

WNCT will have updates as they become available.