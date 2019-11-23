Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) The Coast Guard has called off its search for a boater reported missing Saturday.

The Coast Guard searched approximately 10,000 square miles for Michael Bye, who was sailing from New York to Florida.

“The decision to suspend a search-and-rescue case is never one we come to lightly,” said Capt. Jeffrey Janszen, chief of response for the Fifth Coast Guard District. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the family of Mr. Bye in this difficult time.”

PREVIOUS:

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard is searching for a 50-year-old boater who was reported missing while sailing from New York to Florida on Saturday.

Michael Bye was last seen sailing aboard his 35-foot recreational vessel.

Officials from Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center were first notified at 7:40 p.m., Thursday that Bye had failed to make contact at an agreed-upon time by a family member.

Bye was scheduled to meet a friend in Belhaven, North Carolina, on Saturday but did not arrive.

The Coast Guard search-and-rescue officials found his last location in the vicinity of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.

Aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station in Elizabeth City, N.C. is currently on-scene searching.

Officials ask anyone with additional information regarding this case to contact the D5 command center on VHF-FM channel 16 or at 757-398-6390.