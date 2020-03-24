Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - Greenville

Coast Guard suspends search for 2 missing persons associated with plane crash near Emerald Isle

North Carolina

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WNCT) The Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday evening for two missing persons involved in a Cessna airplane crash 13 miles southeast of Bogue Inlet.

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders were initially notified of the incident by Air Traffic Control Cherry Point that an aircraft reportedly dropped from their radar.

Watchstanders at Sector North Carolina dispatched MH-60 Jayhawk and C-130 Hercules aircrews from Air Station Elizabeth City, a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Station Emerald Isle, and the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal to respond.

Coast Guard personnel searched a combined total of 676.3 square miles over air, sea, and land.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the incident.

The Coast Guard has suspended its search, pending the development of new information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV