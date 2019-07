NORTH MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – The US Coast Gaurd is searching for possible victims after a jet ski washed ashore near North Myrtle Beach.

The jet ski washed up on Waites Island Saturday afternoon, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling.

At this point, it’s unclear if the jet ski was simply abandoned, or if its owners were lost while riding it.

Horry County officials are working with the Coast Gaurd to learn more about the incident.