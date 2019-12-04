Coast Guard seeks input from North Carolina mariners

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coast Guard is seeking input from commercial and recreational mariners for an assessment of navigation requirements in the vicinity of Shackleford Banks and Harker’s Island.

The Coast Guard Waterways Analysis and Management System (WAMS) study focuses on multiple waterways in the area between Beaufort Inlet and Core Sound, depicted on NOAA Chart 11545 above and listed below:

Marshallberg

Westmouth Bay

Brooks Bay

Harkers Island West

North River

Ward Creek

Harkers Island East

Back Sound

Barden Inlet

Lookout Bight

Lenoxville Point

Shackleford Slough

Middle Marshes

Individual mariners and interested maritime industry representatives can provide input until January 10, 2020.

The stakeholder survey is available in both PDF and Word versions and can be found in the “attachments” box located on our Homeport page by clicking here.

In addition to stakeholder input, the study will also consider environmental concerns, user capabilities, technology, and available resources.

The Coast Guard has no control over dredging in these waterways, however, any information gathered concerning dredging will be provided to the appropriate agencies.

The WAMS study seeks to improve service delivery for marine safety information, modernize Coast Guard physical aids-to-navigation systems and improve communications with marine transportation system stakeholders.

For further questions and to submit the stakeholder survey email the Sector North Carolina Waterways Management Division at ncmarineevents@uscg.mil.