Cape Hatteras National Seashore identifies missing swimmer near Oregon Inlet

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – Authorities released the name of the 60-year-old swimmer who went missing on July 3 near the Oregon Inlet.

John Carmichael Healy, who goes by Michael Healy, was last seen swimming on a boogie board near Oregon Inlet on July 3 at around 9 o’clock in the morning .

He was visiting from Raleigh and started his swim three quarters of a mile south of off-road vehicle ramp 4.

His boogie board was later found in the water between near Bonner Bridge, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The Coast Guard suspended their search late Wednesday night after searching for 16 and a half hours while National Park Service Rangers continue their patrol along the shoreline for Mr. Healy.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors are encouraged to call 252-473-3444 regarding any information that could help find Michael Healy.

“It’s especially busy as we begin the 4th of July weekend and it’s very important to be mindful of your environment and wear your life jacket as you head out on the water,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Dempsey, a search and rescue coordinator at the Coast Guard’s 5th District in Portsmouth, Virginia. In the region, there have been at least six deaths of people not wearing life jackets in the past week.”

