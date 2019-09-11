Coast Guard to close section of the Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard is implementing a closure on the Cape Fear River, South of downtown Wilmington, while crews begin to permanently raise the power lines crossing the river this week.

Closures during this first week of work will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 11 through Sept. 13.

Additional days will be announced as the project proceeds.

Vessels with less than a 30-foot air draft, or height above the water, will be permitted through the safety zone every one to two hours, depending on operations.

Vessels taller than 30 feet will not be permitted through the safety zone until operations conclude at the end of each day.

Vessels requesting transit can reach on-scene personnel on VHF Channel 13 or 16.

All closures will be broadcast on the same channels.