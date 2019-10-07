Coastal Land Trust purchases Jones Co. tract to preserve marl, rare plants

The Coastal Land Trust protects ecologically exceptional land around the Croatan National Forest.

The Coastal Land Trust received $7.3 million from the Havelock Bypass settlement last year.

With the funds, they have been able to purchase 247 acres of Island Creek which has a rare site.

It has the most extensive exposure of marl in North Carolina.

The marl gives the property-rich flora associated with basic soils and rare species found only in the mountains and Piedmont of North Carolina.

This land will now be a nature preserve and remain an ecological gem next to the Forest Walk Trail in the Croatan National Forest.

Deputy Director of the Coastal Land Trust, Janice Allen, stated “every time I hike the Forest Walk Trail at Island Creek, I look right across the creek and go wow. What if that were developed? We would be looking at potentially cleared out lots. Now anytime anybody hikes, they are going to be looking at the same beautiful forest that they have always seen.”

