Coastal Women’s Shelter brings awareness to domestic violence with motorcycle ride

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County’s Coastal Women’s Shelter is bringing attention to domestic violence problems with motorcycles.

On Saturday, October 3rd, the group hosted an annual benefit motorcycle ride at Temple Baptist Church. Their goal was to raise money for and spread the word on damages done due to domestic violence.

The event featured more than 250 motorcycles, featuring a 109 mile route that ran through three different counties. Riders paid $20 to attend, while passengers and non-riders paid $10 for entry and food tickets.

The riders got back four hours later, and enjoyed food and live music.

“Every person is no more than three or four degrees removed from being touched or impacted by domestic violence. So, it touches us all and really takes all of us to contribute towards those efforts to end it,” said Coastal Women’s Shelter Executive Director Tova Hairston.

Also present at the event was a blood drive, hosted by The Blood Connection.

Hairston says the group is already planning for next years motorcycle event, and hope to have more riders in 2021.

