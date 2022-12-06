RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A male juvenile has been detained by police in connection to a code-red lockdown at Wakefield High, Middle, and Elementary schools on Tuesday.

Around 11:30 a.m., police received a call regarding a subject with a gun at Wakefield High School at 2200 Wakefield Pines Drive. All three schools were put into the lockdown to their proximity to one another.

Multiple officers arrived, searched, and secured the school. It is currently unknown if the juvenile is a student at the high school, police said.

Police said someone made a 911 call from outside of the schools which led to the lockdown. A gun was not found and the threat was deemed not credible. The schools were placed in code green shortly after detaining the juvenile, police said.

Tiffany Lee rushed to Wakefield High School after her daughter, Marin, texted her from her ninth-grade classroom.

“I said, ‘Are you behind or under a desk?’ I don’t know exactly what they do.” Lee said, saying that her daughter responded. “‘Mom, I’m behind one but it doesn’t cover me all the way.'”

At first, Marin said students weren’t sure if the lockdown was a drill or the real thing. “I was just hoping not to die, that it wasn’t real,” she said. “We were really scared, so we tried our best to keep quiet the entire time.”

About an hour after it began, the lockdown was lifted. While the school day continued, the incident left students and parents shaken.

“That sudden realization that something like this could happen, that something worse could’ve happened here, it definitely does make me more scared to go to school,” Marin said.

Police are working on what, if any, charges the juvenile may face.