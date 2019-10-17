College Application Week is coming up and it’s saving students money

High school seniors often feel pressure when it comes to planning their next academic step.

Application fees can be a financial burden for students sending their applying to more than one school.

“The application itself wasn’t that bad I would say the fees kind of rack up cause you have to do it for each individual school, I want to say the cheapest one I did was 30 and the most expensive one was 80 so they kind of rack up,” says ECU student Courtney Blablock.

The College Foundation of North Carolina has an annual campaign to support college access, it helps students save money and it starts next week.

Dozens of North Carolina schools are waiving application fees during college application week.

The goal is to encourage as many high school seniors to apply to schools if they haven’t’ already done so.

East Carolina University is one of the schools participating in the campaign.

From October 21st through the 25th students can apply for free through the CFNC website.

“We have heard over the last year from high school guidance counselors and parents of prospective students that sometimes the 75 dollar application fee can be a barrier for students in even applying for college so we hope by waiving this fee students that may not otherwise apply will certainly go ahead and do so,” says Stephanie Whaley, the director of admissions at ECU.

Universities are also encouraging high school students to complete their application for federal student aid or FAFSA, as soon as possible.

If you are interested in participating in College Application week you can create a profile and apply through the CFNC website here.