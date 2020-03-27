College Foundation of NC shares tips for high schoolers during pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) is encouraging students to use their extra time in a productive way.

The recommendations include:

Research colleges

Take a virtual campus tour

Take an SAT or ACT prep test

Research and apply for scholarships and/or financial aid

Take a career assessment

College research:

The CFNC has resources on their website, CFNC.org, for students to browse and research all 111 colleges in North Carolina.

“All the colleges have their own profiles so they can do their research,” said Amy Denton, a representative for the College Foundation of NC. “Many of them have virtual tours.”

The UNC System has virtual campus tours available for all 16 of their schools. It allows students to take a closer look at what each campus has to offer to see if it would be a good fit.

Financial aid and scholarhips:

“What better time with the economic state of our nation to learn about practical money skills,” said Denton.

CFNC offers a ‘Financial Basics for High School and Beyond’ course to teach people how to best manage their money.

Just by completing this course, students have an opportunity to win a $500 scholarship.

Also on CFNC’s website, a lengthy list of available scholarships can be found.

Students are also encouraged to branch out to national websites such as CollegeBoard, to find even more available scholarships.

Career resources:

For students who may not have a clear path for the future, CFNC offers an array of career assessments.

“We have over 2,000 career profiles on our website,” said Denton. “And nine different career assessments.”

One of the most important career assessments, according to Denton, is the learning styles inventory.

Especially during this time with Governor Cooper’s “stay home” order, this assessment will give students and families an idea of how, and in what environment, they learn in the most efficient manor.

“The lighting, the background noise, what type of proper atmosphere will they study and perform best,” said Denton.

Test prep:

Due to COVID-19, many SAT and ACT testing dates have been cancelled or rescheduled. Since college hopefuls need these tests in order to attend higher education institutions, the CFNC says taking a practice test can help improve scores when testing resumes.

Preparation materials and practice tests can be found here.

“This is the perfect timing to start exploring,” said Denton. “Especially for our high school juniors and sophomores. Why not take advantage of the resources that we offer…the college exploration and career exploration.”

Denton encourages students to not give up even with the economic and educational challenges our country faces currently.

“Students do not need to give up. The colleges are not giving up on them. The colleges are still continuing to finalize their freshman classes and their transfer classes and to make it seem as normal as possible for those students planning to enter their colleges.”

For a wealth of resources to prepare for college, visit CFNC.org.