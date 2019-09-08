Columbia residents struggle with flooding after Dorian

According to people in Tyrrell County, hundreds are without power and several streets in Columbia are still flooded in the wake of Dorian.

While the hurricane dropped several inches of rain on the small town of about 900 people, storm surge from the Scuppernog River also pushed water into streets and yards.

One man’s yard was still flooded at 10 in the morning on Friday, hours after the storm peaked in this part of earstern North Carolina.

One man tells us he deals with these issues daily, and controlling the water needs to become a priority in this town.

“I love history and I love the old structures in our community. However, as they keep flooding people are going to be less interested in repairing them. They’re going to be ready to sell out and leave and give up,” said Durwood Cooper Jr. a Columbia resident.

