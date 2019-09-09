Commissioner of Agriculture visits farmers in ENC

The North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture, Steve Troxler, paid a visit to farmers across Eastern North Carolina.

His biggest piece of advice to farmers was to keep their head up.

While the amount of crop damage is still uncertain, Troxler says the preliminary numbers he’s gotten say there was a 35% loss in tobacco.

He says the damage comes at one of the worst times for farmers, and that’s harvest time.

Troxler says seeing great crops that are impossible to harvest is depressing.

“I know from my experience as a farmer when you keep losing crops year, after year, after year you almost can’t survive. We’re going to do everything we can do as a state to help them,” said Troxler.

Troxler says he’s working hand in hand with the NC Extension Service to asses the damages, but his biggest worry is the fact that hurricane season still isn’t over.