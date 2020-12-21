Commissioners may declare Pitt County COVID ‘sanctuary county’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County commissioners will meet Monday night to consider a proposal to declare the area a COVID “sanctuary county” for businesses.

It would prevent county authorities from enforcing state and federal coronavirus restrictions on businesses.Cities and counties in Texas and California currently have similar measures aimed at protecting businesses from measures like occupancy rules and mask mandates.

Those businesses would not be protected from state or federal enforcement measures like fines or license suspensions.