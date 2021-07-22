Community comes together for fundraiser to help daughter of fallen GPD officer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s been over a month since the Greenville Police Department lost one of its own. Sgt. Tim McInerney tragically lost his life in a house fire in Ayden back in June.

The community has found ways to honor his life and legacy while supporting his family. One was was through a fundraiser held Thursday at CD’s Grill The money raised from the event will go to his daughter, Sydney.

Beeker’s Brisket and BBQ served sandwich plates to raise money. There was a line out the door before the event even started. The turnout made it clear, McInerney won’t be forgotten.

“We already ran out of buns, but we had to make a special trip to get hamburger buns because so many people have come,” said Greenville Police Lt. Augie Etheridge.

That’s how busy the fundraiser was in Greenville Thursday night, all to support 12-year-old Sydney McInerney.

“It hits home when it’s part of our family,” said Crystal Boyd, CD’s Grill manager. “It’s the Greenville Police Department. We’ve got to show love and support because they’re having a hard time right now in the world that we’re living in. So we got to show them love.”

Hundreds came together to honor the fallen police officer and his family.

“When one of our Greenville PD hurts, we come together as a community and we provide and show love,” Boyd said.

It’s that sense of love and community you could clearly see.

Boyd, Robbie Beeker from Beeker’s Brisket and BBQ, Thomas Quigley from Joy’s Soup Kitchen and members of the Greenville Police Department helped make the event a success.

“The way the community comes together for stuff like this, it’s unreal, it’s unheard of,” said Quigley, who is Joy’s Soup Kitchen director. “It’s really something cool to see.”

“It’s very heartwarming to see the community come out in such a great number and support such a worthy cause,” Etheridge said.

Organizers said all money raised will go to Sydney.

“Any dad with a daughter puts himself in that position and they would hope that another man would step up and take care of his family,” said Quigley.

Officials from the event said they sold out of 300 sandwiches and raised a lot of money through the raffle of $1,000 in gift cards. Once all proceeds are counted, they will release an official dollar amount and award the money to Sydney.