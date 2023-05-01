FORT FISCHER, N.C. (WNCT) — Hula dancing will kick off a day of celebration in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher (NCAFF). The community is invited to an extraordinary immersive experience featuring AAPI culture, music, and dancing in this second of the NCAFF Community Days series.

The Cape Fear region boasts several organizations that keep the beautiful traditions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders alive, and the Aquarium is excited to host these special performers and speakers. Performances and presentations will enrich the Aquarium experience for visitors with reserved tickets.

Visitors can explore the “Loving People of Hawaii” through a hula dance performance by Aloha Kanaka O Hula followed by two listening opportunities about the significance of hula at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pan Asian Voices and Experiences of North Carolina (PAVE NC) is hosting a panel to discuss AAPI month at 1 p.m. Visitors will be energized by a Bollywood dance performance at 3 p.m. Origami and the origins of surfing with some beautiful surfboards round out the day of AAPI cultural celebration.

“At the Aquarium, celebrating the rich diversity that strengthens our communities underscores our commitment to an inclusive and accessible experience. From there, the Community Day Series evolved. It is exciting and enlightening for our team to highlight the rich histories that people of various heritages offer and the ways they have influenced our community,” said Brian Todd Barnette, special events coordinator, NCAFF.

An added value to the Aquarium experience, visitors are invited to spend a day of community with the Aquarium through greater awareness of the AAPI culture. The Aquarium team hopes that through the community day, staff, volunteers, and visitors will be inspired to know the past to shape the future. Upcoming NCAFF Community Days will include Hispanic Heritage Month in September and Native American Heritage Month in November.

Scheduled events are included with standard admission. Advanced tickets are required, and visitors can plan their visit at NCAFF Tickets. To become a member, visit NC Aquarium Society.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is just south of Kure Beach, a short drive from Wilmington, on U.S. 421. The site is less than a mile from the Fort Fisher ferry terminal. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $12.95 ages 13-61; $10.95 children ages 3-12; $11.95 seniors (62 and older) and military with valid identification; EBT card holders: $3. Free admission for children 2 and younger and N.C. Aquarium Society members and N.C. Zoo members.