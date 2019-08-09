Community leader shares concerns about Winterville Police Department

A Pitt County community leader says he’s concerned about a police department’s recent actions. He claims the actions are inappropriate…and now he’s looking for help.

Imagine calling to report a violation and then having your identity revealed. That’s a claim made by The Pitt County NAACP President. He wants answers from Winterville Police.

9 On Your Side spoke to Calvin Henderson earlier this week. He says he’s had a resident aggressively approach his home after Winterville Police allegedly told the resident who called in on them. Henderson accuses the department of what he calls police misconduct saying he’s not the only one who’s had this problem. He’s asked the Pitt County District Attorney to look into the issue.

“We have had cases of citizens calling in even one of our own elected officials some months ago reported that she called in and had her identity reveal and she was concerned about it and she void not to call in no more because of the fact that she was afraid that the police would reveal her identity.” Said Calvin Henderson, President, Pitt County NAACP Branch

On August 9, 2019, Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon sent a letter to Henderson. He states he’s willing to mediate a conversation between the parties. He called these “The proper avenues in which a complaint of this nature would go through.”

We have reached out to the Winterville Police Chief Ryan Willhite for comment. We haven’t heard back yet. We will continue to reach out to get a comment.